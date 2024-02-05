Baku holds meeting of Azerbaijani CEC

5 Feb. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Election Commission's (CEC) regular meeting has been held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov in Baku today.

The meeting participants heard a report from the Chairman of the CEC, Mazahir Panakhov, who said that all issues related to the elections had been resolved. Panahov paid special attention to issues related to voting in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, noting that local elections were organized at the proper level, AZERTAC reports.

The meeting participants also discussed a number of current issues. In particular, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov clarified the issue related to expired identity cards: he assured that those citizens of the country whose identity cards had expired would be able to exercise their right to vote in the presidential elections on February 7.

At the meeting, changes were also made to the composition of the Yasamal second electoral district number 16.