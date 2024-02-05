Azerbaijan announces number of victims of mine explosions

5 Feb. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mines installed by Armenia caused the deaths of dozens of people in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry clarified that 344 people had become victims of the Armenian mines since the end of 2020. 65 of them were fatally injured and died.

"Another civilian has been injured by a mine in the past two days. Armenia is responsible for the deaths of innocent people",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

Let us remind you that two people have been injured in mine explosions over the past two days. Both incidents occurred in the Terter region. The day before, a young shepherd was injured. He survived, but he had to undergo the amputation of his leg. Another man has been injured today.