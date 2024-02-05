Türkiye agrees to provide its UAVs to Egypt

5 Feb. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will provide its unmanned aerial vehicles to Egypt. Local media write about this with reference to a statement of the Turkish Foreign Minister.

"Normalization of our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies. We have an agreement to provide drones and other technologies to Egypt",

Hakan Fidan said.

However, he did not provide any details of the deal.

Let us remind you that the Turkish President will visit Egypt next week. During the trip, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The parties will discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region