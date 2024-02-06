Pre-election silence period starts in Azerbaijan

6 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The allotted period for candidates to campaign in the next Azerbaijani presidential election has expired. Election silence has been officially declared in Azerbaijan today.

As outlined in the Calendar Plan on basic activities and measures for preparation for holding the extraordinary presidential election, approved by the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), the election campaign period has now run out.

According to the Calendar Plan, the campaigning period started on January 15, 2024 and concluded 24 hours before the commencement of voting.

In December, 2023, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.