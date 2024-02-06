Azerbaijan CEC chair holds meeting with CIS delegation

6 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev.

Emphasizing the vital role of the observation institute in guaranteeing the openness and transparency of election, the secretary general Panahov highlighted Azerbaijan's CEC's consistent emphasis on collaborating with international organizations.

Mazahir Panahovsaid that the Central Election Commission has provided every opportunity for voters, and webcams have been erected at 1,000 voting sites. On election day, the proceedings at these polling sites can be observed online.

Panahov informed the Secretary-General about the election preparations, emphasizing that these are the first elections in Azerbaijan to encompass the entire country's area.

According to Lebedev, the CIS observation mission includes more than 160 persons.

The purpose of the CIS observation mission is to ensure the transparent conduct of election.