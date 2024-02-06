Vladimir Putin holds talks with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin press service said.
"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has taken place," the statement reads.
The two leaders reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as restoration of a political process, aimed at achievement of a long-term and fair solution for the Palestinian issue based on the known international legal foundation.
"Amid the continuing military standoff in the zone of the Palestine-Israeli conflict [the leaders of the two countries] focused on steps to provide additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin press service said.