Vladimir Putin holds talks with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

6 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing additional humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin press service said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has taken place," the statement reads.

The two leaders reaffirmed their principal position in favor of a prompt ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as restoration of a political process, aimed at achievement of a long-term and fair solution for the Palestinian issue based on the known international legal foundation.