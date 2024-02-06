Man sentenced to death over attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

6 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The man who attacked the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, Yasin Huseynzade, was sentenced to death, media reported citing the Iran's justice ministry.

A court hearing was held on the criminal case of the person who attacked the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran was held on January 27.

On January 27, 2023, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. The assailant killed the head of the security service, Orkhan Askerov. Two employees of the embassy's security service were injured while preventing the attack.