Nizami Safarov: Azerbaijan's presidential election organized in accordance with Constitution

6 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's presidential election will make it possible to update the republic's foreign and domestic policy in accordance with the demands of the post-war era. MP Nizami Safarov told Vestnik Kavkaza what to expect from the February 7 elections.

The early presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized in full accordance with national legislation, its results will serve to achieve the republic's national interests, Milli Majlis MP Nizami Safarov told Vestnik Kavkaza.

“Tomorrow the early presidential election, announced by President Ilham Aliyev in full accordance with the constitutional provisions, will be held,” he said.

“If we talk about the pre-election events, Mr. Ilham Aliyev's military-political strategy produced brilliant results. After three decades of war, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country were restored. During all these years, a strategic course was carried out aimed at improving the well-being of the people, implementing various social, economic and state-legal programs. It is necessary to continue down this course," Nizami Safarov noted.

However, in addition to continuing the state’s strategic course until 2031, we should also expect innovations in its policy. “I believe that in the near future we will observe very serious changes related to the implementation of a new format of economic, social and humanitarian cooperation that developed in the South Caucasus region after the Karabakh war. I would like to especially emphasize that the implementation of this format is in full accordance with interests of all peoples and regional states,” the Milli Majlis MP noted.



As for relations with Russia, they will develop in accordance with the agreed documents after the election is completed. “Our relations have a very serious legal foundation: a series of treaties and intergovernmental agreements. The quintessence of these legal documents is the Declaration on Allied Cooperation. Our relations include the implementation of several “road maps”, including the recently adopted “Road Map for 2024-2026”, their implementation allows us to ensure effective cooperation and achieve remarkable results in various fields. We will work in this direction," Nizami Safarov concluded.