Iran starts building fourth nuclear reactor in Isfahan

6 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has started building a new 10-megawatt nuclear reactor at a nuclear site in the central province of Isfahan, President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said.

Eslami attended the ceremony in Isfahan, noting that the concrete pouring for the fourth reactor at the site had started.

According to him, the project had gone through feasibility studies and planning in the first phase.

The Isfahan site already has three reactors. The new 10-MW reactor in Isfahan is a multipurpose open pool reactor that uses light water for cooling and moderation. The reactor, which will use 20 percent uranium-aluminum oxide as fuel, is for research purposes.