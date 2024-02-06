Azerbaijan to build 32-hectare quarter in Kahramanmaraş

6 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is actively participating in the restoration and building of social facilities in the province of Kahramanmaras as part of its humanitarian initiatives.

The area of the residential Azerbaijan quarter being built in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province will total 32 hectares.

The quarter's residential section will include 71 homes with almost 1,400 flats.

A portion of the project, amounting to $100 million, will be constructed by the government of Azerbaijan.

The government of Azerbaijan will build residential houses, the 300-seat elementary school, the 60-seat kindergarten and a cultural center in the Azerbaijani quarter.

The master plan of the Azerbaijani quarter, the construction of the 11th and 12th blocks with 16 residential four-story buildings has begun.