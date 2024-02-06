Azerbaijan ready for presidential election

6 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan said that the country is ready for the presidential election, which will be held tomorrow. Mazahir Panahov emphasized that the presidential election will take place throughout the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan for the first time.

All polling stations throughout Azerbaijan are fully prepared for the presidential elections, which will take place tomorrow, chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the press conference.



According to Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent Marina Lagutina, he clarified that all the polling stations meet international requirements.



Panakhov also noted that there are 6,478,623 people on the electoral list. The voting will take place at 6,537 polling stations. In addition, 49 polling stations were opened abroad in 37 countries, about 23,000 people will be able to cast their votes there.



The Chairman of the Central Election Commission emphasized the special importance of the 2024 presidential elections for the Azerbaijani people: for the first time, the expression of the people's will will take place throughout the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.



According to Panakhov, 26 polling stations will operate in the liberated territories. Voting, in particular, will be held in Lachin, Shusha, Fizuli, Aghali, as mine clearance has been carried out there. Not only returning residents will vote, but also military personnel - they will vote using absentee ballots.



The chairman of the Central Election Commission noted that the voting stations there are even more comfortable and more advanced than in Baku, not to mention other cities: they meet the highest standards, all conditions have been created, they are provided with protocols, ballots and web cameras, so there will be no problems.



The chairman of the Central Election Commission recalled that one of the key requirements for any elections is their transparency, he assured that there are no problems with it in Azerbaijan.

Panahov added that in total more than 90,000 observers will monitor the election. The OSCE has already published a preliminary report from its observers; they have no serious complaints.

The CEC chairman added that preliminary results will be announced on February 7 at 21.00 local time (20.00 Moscow time).