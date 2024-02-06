Composer Javanshir Guliyev hospitalized in Istanbul

6 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Honored Azerbaiajni art worker, composer Javanshir Guliyev was hospitalized in Istanbul.

The 74-year-old composer's health deteriorated on the morning of February 5.

According to reports, he had a cerebral hemorrhage.

By order of First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation supports Guliyev's treatment.

Javanshir Guliyev was born on November 22, 1950 in Sheki. He graduated from the high school In 1967, the Sheki Music School in 1968. In the same year he entered the Faculty of Folk Instruments at the Azerbaijan State Conservatoire. Two years later he entered in the composer's faculty of the Conservatory, in 1975 he graduated.