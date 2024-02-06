Olzhas Bektenov appointed Kazakh PM

6 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed an executive order appointing Olzhas Bektenov as the new prime minister of Kazakhstan.

Bektenov, 43, was nominated by the ruling Amanat party.

"The government needs to make bold, resolute decisions. This task has exceptional importance and a strategic nature. We need to adapt to new realities and confront new challenges," Tokayev said.

Bektenov had served as the head of the state anti-corruption agency before becoming the head of the presidential administration in April 2023.