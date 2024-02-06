Yusif Eyvazov: "Seven Beauties" directed by Rafiga Akhundova will return to the stage

6 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rafiga Akhundova's choreography will return to the stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the theater's director Yusif Eyvazov said.

A farewell to the outstanding ballerina and choreographer took place in Baku. Akhundova died at the age of 92 after a long illness.

"The death of Rafiga Akhundova is a great loss for our ballet art. Unfortunately, in recent years the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has not staged performances choreographed by Rafiga Akhundova. And last year an order was given to restore the ballet "Seven Beauties"",

Eyvazov said.

The premiere of the restored ballet is scheduled for May 2024. He added that Rafiga Akhundova had participated in the restoration of the production. She looked at the sketches and took notes.