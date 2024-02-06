Eggs from Iran may appear in Russian stores

6 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to start supplying chicken eggs to Russia. The trade attaché of the Iranian embassy in Moscow, Mohsen Rahimi, spoke about this.

"At the moment we can export eggs and I think it's is a very good opportunity for us to work together",

Mohsen said.

Let us remind you that eggs are supplied to the Russian Federation from Belarus, Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Since the beginning of February alone, Azerbaijan has exported 1.5 million eggs to Russia. Turkish exports amounted to just over 630 thousand.

The trade attaché added that food supplies could be mutual, so meat could be imported into Iran from Russia, RIA Novosti reports.