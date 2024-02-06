Trust in Pashinyan decreased in Armenia

6 Feb. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The representative office of Gallup International Association in the Republic of Armenia conducted a survey that showed that the level of trust in the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is falling.

The association's study was conducted at the end of January. The results have been released today.

According to the survey, 38.1% of participants do not trust Pashinyan at all. Last November, the figures amounted to 35.5%. 15.1% of respondents expressed complete confidence in the Prime Minister (20.4% in November).

28.3% of respondents mostly do not trust the Prime Minister (18.6% in November), while 13.1% mostly trust him (13.2% last year). 4.6% found it difficult to answer the question, although in November this figure was 12.3%.

In addition to this, 38.1% of respondents are against changes in the Constitution of Armenia, 34.2% announced some amendments are possible, and 13.4% support the adoption of a new Constitution.

Moreover, 29.3% of survey participants stated the need to hold early parliamentary elections. 26.9% of respondents were against it.

It should be added that 16.1% of respondents are now ready to vote for the Civil Contract party led by Pashinyan. At the same time, 25.8% of respondents do not want to participate in the elections.