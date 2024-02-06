6 Feb. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ukraine continues its efforts to open a second front against Russia, the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze stated today.

The day before, a cargo en route from Odessa to Voronezh was detained in Georgia. The car was carrying explosives. In Georgia, this transportation was prevented, and inspections at the border were intensified. An official comment from Kiev is expected.

"When someone tries, outside or inside the country, to make Georgia a target for Russia, this is a serious eventand an alarming fact. This once again confirms what the Ukrainian officials openly said that they wanted and, probably, still want to open a "second front" in Georgia. What we've heard from the State Security Service is yet another confirmation of all this",

Kobakhidze said.

It was planned to transport six bombs to Russia through Upper Lars. A criminal case has been opened. It includes the names of several citizens of Ukraine, Armenia, and Georgia.

The counter-terrorism center of the State Security Service of Georgia emphasized that it was not allowed to use the territory of the country as a transit for terrorist activities.