New Prime Minister of Kazakhstan announces priority tasks in economy

6 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov spoke on the plans of the new government.

"One of the tasks facing the government is to increase the share of products produced in Kazakhstan. We will fully launch the offtake contract system. Our main task is to support domestic business. It is important to use the potential of agriculture effectively. We will also work actively on water resources, energy saving, and transport and logistics networks",

the Prime Minister said.

Bektenov added that new technologies and artificial intelligence would be used more widely in the republic. According to him, the country's economy needs a new impetus.

"There will be an emphasis on sectors such as industry and oil refining. We will also take measures to stimulate domestic production",

the Prime Minister said.