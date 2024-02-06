Azerbaijani seismologists to recheck causes of earthquake in Türkiye

6 Feb. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the Republican Center for Seismic Service of ANAS, Corresponding Member of ANAS, Professor Gurban Yetirmishli said that Azerbaijani seismologists were re-examining the city of Kahramanmaraş and the village of Pazarcık, which suffered the most severe damage as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye in 2023.

According to him, gravimetric, magnetometric, engineering-seismic and macroseismic research will be carried out again. Previously, similar studies were conducted in April 2023.

"The structure of deep faults in these areas will be studied and seismicity will be assessed",

Gurban Yetirmishli said.