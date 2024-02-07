Observer from Zambia: election in Azerbaijan ensures democracy

7 Feb. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the early presidential election is being held in Baku. Zambian observer Edward Mwaba Ndalama shared with Vestnik Kavkaza his impressions of the organization of the elections and the voting process.

EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan organized the early presidential election flawlessly in terms of the principles of democracy, international observer and politician from Zambia Edward Mwaba Ndalama told the correspondents of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“From the very beginning of voting, we see how well the election is organized in Azerbaijan. Voting is taking place peacefully and actively - a large number of people gathered at the polling stations to vote already at the opening at 8:00,” he said.

“I can say that this is very good for the democracy of Azerbaijan, that people want to vote and thus determine the future of their state,” Edward Mwaba Ndalama emphasized.

“In terms of interaction with international observers, the work in Azerbaijan is organized flawlessly. We were provided with all the necessary voting documents, we can observe the voting freely and without obstruction. In general, everything was done very well and neatly,” the observer from Zambia said.

The guest of Azerbaijan also noted the beauty of the republic and its capital - Baku.