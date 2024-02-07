Residents of Fuzuli casting votes at three polling station

7 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents of Fuzuli are casting their votes today at three polling stations established there. Almost 55,000 voters are registered there.

The early presidential election is taking place in the Azerbaijani city of Fuzuli. Three polling stations have been established there, the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reported.

It is noted that both residents of the city and citizens who came here to work will be able to vote at these polling stations.

More than 54,000 citizens are registered at the polling station No. 77 , 976 citizens are registered at the polling station No. 76, and 1,352 people are registered at the polling station No. 75.

Young people who will be voting for the first time will be able to cast their votes at these polling stations.



Today, the early presidential election is being held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming elections include:

Ilham Aliyev from the New Azerbaijan Party;

self-nominated candidate Zahid Oruj;

self-nominated Fuad Aliyev;

Razi Nurullayev from the National Front Party;

Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party;

Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party;

Gudrat Gasanguliyev from the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan.

The Central Election Commission of the Republic will announce preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

A total of 6,537 polling stations were opened throughout the country.

The number of citizens registered reaches almost 6.5 million.

Over 90,000 observers will monitor the elections today.

For the first time in history, elections are being held in the territories liberated from occupation: 26 poll stations were established here.