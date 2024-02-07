Polad Bulbul oglu: today is significant day in history of Azerbaijan

7 Feb. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The early presidential election held today is a historical event for Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza at the opening of the polling station established at the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow.



“Today is a remarkable day in the history of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani statehood. For the first time in the entire history of the sovereign republic, voting in the presidential election will take place throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from occupation,” he said.





“Voting began at 7 a.m. Moscow time in Baku and other places, including in the liberated cities of Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi,” Polad Bulbul oglu added.

“We opened two polling stations in Moscow, because more than 2,500 of our citizens located in Moscow expressed a desire to vote and fulfill their civic duty. Voting is also taking place these minutes at the Consulates General in Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg,” the Ambassador of Azerbaijan said.

“People are filled with the desire to vote for a better future for their country. I am absolutely convinced that the wise Azerbaijani people will make the right choice today,” Polad Bulbul oglu concluded.