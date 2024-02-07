Baku resident: we happy presidential election being held in Karabakh

7 Feb. 11:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE

Residents of Azerbaijan are participating in today's presidential election with special feelings, since for the first time voting is taking place in the liberated territories under the conditions of the complete restoration of the republic's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Baku resident Victoria Abdullayeva told the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

“Our election is organized very well. We actively observed the election campaign,” she said in the first place.

“I think that the most important thing is that the cherished dream of the entire Azerbaijani people has come true, because today our election is being held in the liberated territories. This is the greatest happiness for us. We are very grateful to all the people who provided us with the opportunity to hold the election in the liberated territories,” Victoria Abdullaeva emphasized.

“My biggest dream was the liberation of our territories. My family and I are happy we saw this in our time. This was my mother-in-law's Motherland. Today we are overwhelmed with joy, so it is clear who we are voting for,” she added.

A resident of Baku said she voted for President Ilham Aliyev. "I have great respect for this man and his family. In Soviet times, I was raised under the auspices of his father Heydar Aliyev, when he was the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Azerbaijan Communist Party. I have attended state events many times and I know how wise leadership of both Heydar Aliyev and Ilham Aliyev led to the prosperity of our country,” Victoria Abdullayeva concluded.