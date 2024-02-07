Voting in presidential election underway in liberated Lachin

7 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Voting at Azerbaijan's early presidential elections is underway in the liberated Lachin district.

There are 5 polling stations set up in the Lachin electoral district. Three of these stations are located in the city of Lachin, while the remaining ones can be found in the villages of Zabukh and Gorchu.

In total, 6,020 voters are registered in Lachin. There are 65 registered observers overseeing the process.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.