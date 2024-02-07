Resident of Fuzuli: we vote for Ilham Aliyev, who liberated our lands

7 Feb. 12:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's presidential election is being held today for the first time in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Resident of Fuzuli Kamran told Vestnik Kavkaza about the life of Karabakh residents who returned to their homeland.

Citizens of Azerbaijan who returned to their native Fuzuli are voting for President Ilham Aliyev in today's presidential elections, under his leadership the republic liberated its lands from occupation, resident of Fuzuli Kamran, who came to vote at the polling station No. 77, told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“I was born in Fuzuli and lived here for 40 years before the war. After I had to leave, I lived for 30 years with the desire to return home, where I was born and where my father’s house is. Thank God, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev and our army, we were able to return to our hometown,” he said in the first place.

“We have been living in Fizuli for six months. When we were offered to return, we said we would be happy to return to our homeland, and the whole family moved there. It’s great here! The authorities did everything so we could live the good life in the city,” the resident of Fizuli noted.

“That’s why today we came to vote for Ilham Aliyev, for our president, who liberated our lands and is restoring them,” Kamran emphasized.

The Fizuli resident also asked to say hello to his colleagues. “I once worked on a ship for three years in Severomorsk, and I had friends from Moscow. If you see them, convey my greetings!” he concluded.