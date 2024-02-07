Baku resident: I voted for Ilham Aliyev with great pleasure

7 Feb. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since early morning, citizens of Azerbaijan have been actively coming to polling stations to take part in the early presidential election. Zarifa Rasulova, a resident of Baku and a teacher at School No.6, shared her impressions with Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

First of all, she noted that the voting has been taking place peacefully and without any incidents. “The organization of voting is at the highest level as usual, everything is going as it should be - in accordance with the law and openly,” the resident of Baku said.

“We all come to the polling stations and vote for our president Ilham Aliyev with pleasure. I also voted for him with great pleasure. Under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan liberated its territories, which were occupied for three decades, and today's election is also being held there," Zarifa Rasulova emphasized.

She welcomed Ilham Aliyev's decision to vote in liberated Khankendi. “Ilham Aliyev always voted at the polling station No.1 located at the school No.6. But this year, I think, he made the right choice - he went to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. This is just wonderful,” the teacher said.

“I came to the polling station today with great excitement and inspiration to support my president once again,” Zarifa Rasulova concluded.