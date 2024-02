7 Feb. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova used her right to vote in the republic's early presidential election.

Gafarova cast her ballot at the polling station No. 11 of the first Narimanov constituency No. 19.

Overall, 1,493 voters are registered in the precinct, 26 of them received a de-registration card.

There are 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.