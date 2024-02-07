Voter turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential election as of 12:00 revealed

7 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

As of 12:00 (GMT+4), 2, 499, 033 people, accounting for 38.57% of voters, have participated today in Azerbaijan's presidential election, head of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat Farid Orujov

According to him, voter turnout in Khankendi in the presidential election has exceeded 50%.

T head of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat said that by 12:00, 3,946 people had voted in Khankendi.

"In Kalbajar constituency №123 voted 21,658 people, voter turnout amounted to 35.69%, in Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavend constituency №124 voted 27,030 people, voter turnout amounted to 43.25%," Orujov said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will also provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.