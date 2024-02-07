Workers in Fuzuli: we love and respect our President Ilham Aliyev

7 Feb. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time, Azerbaijan's presidential election is being held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Most of the voters there are construction workers rebuilding liberated areas after decades of occupation. Several construction workers told Vestnik Kavkaza about the revival of Karabakh and today's voting.

EXCLUSIVE



Not only local residents who returned to their homeland vote in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, but also military personnel serving there and a large number of workers rebuilding housing and infrastructure. Several construction workers told Vestnik Kavkaza about how they voted today at the 75th polling station in Fizuli, at school No.1, built on the initiative of Uzbekistan.

Mubariz Kerimov said that it's his second time in Fuzuli as a construction worker. “My team worked here for two months, we finished our work in early winter and left. Now, two months later, we have returned to continue our work. There is a lot of work in Fizuli,” he said.

“Since we have already arrived here, we came today to vote for our president. I believe that everything will be fine with us,” Mubariz Kerimov added.

Mehman Hasanov, in turn, said that he had been working in Fizuli for three months. “We still have a lot of work here to rebuild Fizuli. And of course today we are participating in the election, casting votes for the president,” he noted.

Mubariz Kerimov expressed confidence that everyone will vote for Ilham Aliyev today. “My vote goes to the current president. This is no secret. Every single one of us will vote for Ilham Aliyev, because we love and respect our president,” he emphasized.

The constuction worker also drew attention to the scale of state-organized projects for the revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. “There is a lot of work here, construction worker even come from other countries. For example, we are now in a school built by Uzbekistan. Of course, we are working and will continue our work, in the end we will build everything that is needed. We are fully provided for by the state. We are living and working well here,” Mubariz Kerimov concluded.