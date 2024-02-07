OTS Delegation to observe presidential election in Baku

7 Feb. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has arrived at a polling station in Baku to observe voting in Azerbaijan's presidential election.

The observation will take place at polling station № 7 of Sabail electoral district № 1.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the liberated territories. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established. More than 90,000 observers are registered to monitor the election.