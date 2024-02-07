Elchin Azizov: presidential election in Azerbaijan is special day!

7 Feb. 14:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani citizens are actively voting in the presidential election not only throughout the republic, but also abroad. One of those who voted in Moscow was opera singer Elchin Azizov. He told Vestnik Kavkaza about the significance of the elections for the Azerbaijani people.

EXCLUSIVE

The presidential election is a special event for the citizens of Azerbaijan, Bolshoi Theater soloist Elchin Azizov, who came to the polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow to cast his vote in the early presidential election, told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“Entering this room, I congratulate everyone on the holiday. Today is truly a great day of celebration for every citizen of Azerbaijan. I am sure that the voting turnout will be high. Everyone makes a choice for themselves, although in my opinion, this is an obvious choice,” Elchin Azizov emphasized.

“This is not the first time I am participating in elections outside of my homeland. It's my second, if not third, time at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia. I take part in the election with great pleasure, because I understand that this is the duty of every citizen," the opera singer noted.

The soloist of the Bolshoi Theater expressed confidence that the development of Azerbaijan will continue to grow after the election. “I am sure that the miracles will continue to happen. I am sure that an economic miracle awaits us next. I am an artist, but I have the absolute conviction that Mr. President has a clear plan, and he will succeed," Elchin Azizov said.

“We see how Azerbaijan has prospered in recent decades, how both the republic's appearance and global status are changing. It is extremely important, as I told Vestnik Kavkaza earlier, Azerbaijan is taken into account, Azerbaijan is respected, Azerbaijan is set as an example," he concluded.