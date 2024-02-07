Observer in Aghali: we see that people happy to vote in presidential election

7 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year there is a record number of domestic observers in Azerbaijan's presidential election, because for the first time voting is taking place in the liberated lands of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Member of the veterans' organization Vugar Maharramov told Vestnik Kavkaza about the significance of this election for the country and the Azerbaijani people.

EXCLUSIVE

Citizens of Azerbaijan are happy to vote in the presidential election today, this is especially noticeable in the liberated territories, which host the presidential election for the first time. Vugar Maharramov, a member of the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza how people vote in Aghali (Zangilan district) - the first village revived after the Karabakh war.

“For the first time in our lives, we are voting in the liberated lands. This is a festive event for us, for all Azerbaijanis. Because for the first time our country is holding the election in conditions of complete territorial integrity. For three decades, our lands were occupied by Armenian invaders, but our valiant army led by Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev won. And today we celebrate this victory,” he said in the first place.



“Imagine how people are happy here, in the village of the liberated Zangilan region. I am from Baku, we came today to observe the election, but I am also very glad that we liberated our territories. These are our lands, our ancestors lived here. The entire Azerbaijani people rejoice today that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are free from the occupiers. I know that many of our friends, friendly countries are also excited about it, because justice has triumphed," Vugar Maharramov emphasized.



The observer noted that a large delegation of internal observers arrived in Aghali. “We are from different public organizations. My group is from the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces. We volunteered, we came to observe the election. I will also vote now, I brought an absentee ballot with me,” he said.



The member of the veterans’ organization highly appreciated the fact that President Ilham Aliyev voted today in liberated Khankendi. “It is a triple joy for us that the president is voting today in Khankendi. It just boggles the mind!. This is a joy for all sober-minded people,” Vugar Maharramov concluded.