Baku voting in presidential election (PHOTO)

7 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The early presidential election taking place in Azerbaijan aroused excitement among voters - queues of people eager to cast their votes have formed at polling stations in the capital.

EXCLUSIVE

The early presidential election taking place in Azerbaijan has become a festive event for the people.

Vestnik Kavkaza has at its disposal footage that demonstrates the desire of Baku residents to cast their votes in the country's presidential election at the 7th polling station in the school No.134 in Baku.

This is a queue at one of the capital's many polling stations. Everyone, young and old alike, gathered there to express their will, their position and vote for their president.

According to chairman of the election commission of one of the polling stations in Sabail constituency No. 7 Suleiman Aliyev, there has been such a queue since the opening of the polling station.

“Everything is in an orderly manner at the moment, the activity is high. We can say that the queue at the door has not stopped since 8 am,” Suleiman Aliyev said.

However, this is not surprising - the early presidential election in Azerbaijan is a symbol of its Victory, this is the further path and future development of the country, and its citizens are casting their votes for the future of each family, their native land.

As numerous observers note, there are more than 90,000 of them, the voting process is correspond to principles of democracy, it is taking place in a working environment - they note the openness of both local officials and voters, who are happy to share their impressions and their plans for the future.



Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported that according to the latest data announced by chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, 2, 499, 033 people (38.57% of voters) have participated in the presidential election as of 12:00 (GMT+4).