Aghali voters: we believe things to get even better after presidential election

Residents of the village of Aghali and workers completing the construction of the village came together today to vote in the presidential election. They told Vestnik Kavkaza about the significance of these elections for the future of Azerbaijan.



For the first time the presidential election is being held in Ahgali (Zangilan region) today, which is the first settlement of the liberated territories restored after the Karabakh war, along with other cities and villages of Azerbaijan. Both local residents and workers involved in construction in the Zangilan district came to the polling station. The voters told Vestnik Kavkaza about Aghali and the significance of the presidential election.

Hasan Huseynov is a resident of Aghali; he returned to the village three months ago. “I was born in Aghali, this is my homeland. I had a normal life in Baku, but I always wanted to return and live here,” he said in the first place.

“I moved here with my whole family. I couldn’t do otherwise, because our guys shed blood for the liberation of Aghali. If I don’t live here, what kind of Azerbaijani am I? This would be unforgivable,” the Aghali resident noted.

He also noted that at the beginning of the Karabakh war he was a soldier here, in the Zangilan region. “I fought here, in Zangezur, in 1992-1993. In 2020, I wanted to be a soldier as well, but they didn’t enlist me because of my age. I believe every citizen should defend his homeland. We have many nationalities here: Russians, Jews, Lezgins, and they all fought and shed blood for their Motherland,” Hasan Huseynov said.

A resident of Aghali added that he was the first to vote at the polling station today. “I’ve been here since 6:00 am. Because this is a festive event for us, we are incredibly proud. Our president voted in Khankendi - this is very important. He always works for the people,” he noted.



“We live very well in Aghali. And it’s very beautiful here. Even in the center of Baku it's not like this. If something breaks, municipal services work very quickly, they fix everything. I traveled around Karabakh after the war - everywhere is good, but it's even better here in Aghali,” Hasan Huseynov concluded.

Azer Faridzadeh is a constraction worker participating in the restoration of the Zangilan region. “I’ve been working here at a concrete plant for about 8 months. We are working in both Aghali and Zangilan. It’s great to work here,” he said.

“Our brigade is from Baku, but today we are voting here in Aghali. We all came to vote for our leader President Ilham Aliyev. We know that things will get even better in the liberated lands in the future. If it’s good here now, then it will only get better later,” Azer Faridzadeh said.