Voting for Azerbaijan's presidential election ends in South Korea

7 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The voting process for the early presidential election of Azerbaijan has concluded at the Azerbaijani embassy in South Korea.

The voting began at 8:00 am local time (03:00 Baku time) and lasted until 19:00 (14:00 Baku time) on February 7.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

Due to the time difference with Baku, the voting commenced first at the Azerbaijani embassy in South Korea.