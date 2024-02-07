Azerbaijan CEC: over 60% of voters cast votes by 15:00

7 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 3 922 290 people, accounting for 60.54% of voters, have cast their votes in Azerbaijan's presidential election as of 15:00 (GMT+4), the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

As of 15:00, a total of 3,922,187 people have already cast their ballots, which means 60.54% of the total number of eligible voters across the country, head of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat Farid Orujov said, AzerTAc reported.

By 15:00, 5,134 people had voted in Khankendi, the voter turnout was 65.78%.