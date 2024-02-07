Israel abandons Hamas peace project

7 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities did not accept the project to end the war in Gaza, proposed by Palestinian radicals Hamas.

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and the head of Mossad, Dedi Barnea discussed the proposal of Hamas.

"We cannot accept the demand to end the war",

the Heads of departments said.

Let us remind you that one of the points of the document contained a demand for the withdrawal of IDF troops in exchange for the hostages' release. The radicals also demand that Israel release, among other things, those Palestinians who are serving sentences for terrorism.