Bayramov congratulates Kazakh Foreign Minister on his reappointment

7 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu. During the talks, he congratulated Murat Nurtleu on the reappointment to the post of the Kazakh Foreign Minister and wished him success in his work.

Further assessing the level of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries, Bayramov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan developed dynamically.

The parties also exchanged views on various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.