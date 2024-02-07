RFU rules out possibility of creation of football tournament for BRICS countries

7 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Football Union explained why in the foreseeable future the creation of a tournament with the participation of the teams of the BRICS countries is impossible.

According to the organization's Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov, this is due to the fact that football, unlike other sports, is completely centralized and regulated.

"In other sports, it may be possible to invite the BRICS countries to participate in own tournaments. But it is impossible in football",

Secretary General of the RFU said.

He explained that possible participation in such a tournament could threaten the BRICS countries with exclusion from FIFA.

"Despite the fact that they can be our allies, the football federations of the BRICS countries live according to FIFA rules. Participation in competitions that are not allowed under FIFA rules is impossible for them, because they will be expelled",

Maxim Mitrofanov said.