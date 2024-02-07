Exit poll: Ilham Aliyev gets 93.9% in presidential election

7 Feb. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE

According to the exit poll, Ilham Aliyev wins the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to an exit poll conducted by Oracle Advisory Group together with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of voters voted for the Head of state.

None of the other candidates got more than 2%. Three of them have over one percent: Zahid Oruj (1.8%), Fazil Mustafa (1.5%) and Gudrat Hasanguliyev (1.2%). The rest candidates received less than 1% of the vote: Razi Nurullayev (0.9%), Elshad Musaev (0.4%), (Fuad Aliyev - 0.3%).

The organization surveyed 63,000 voters.

Let us remind you that according to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, at 17.00 (16.00 Moscow time), that is, two hours before the closure of polling stations, the turnout was 70.85%. Overall, the voter turnout is expected to set a historical record.