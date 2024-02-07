Alla Polyakova: Azerbaijani presidential elections organized at high level

7 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The organization of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which took place today, was at a high level, Russian observer and State Duma deputy Alla Polyakova told Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan are being held at a very high level, observer, State Duma deputy, deputy chairman of the control committee, deputy coordinator of the interparliamentary friendship group of the Milli Majlis and the State Duma Alla Polyakova said in an interview with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

First of all, she noted that this is already her third international observer mission in Baku.

"The first time I was here on April 11, 2018. I was also an observer in the presidential elections. I fell in love with the city, with the hospitality and with everything connected with it. I was amazed by the city's beauty, its cleanliness and by its people. In 2020, I was also an international observer in the elections of my colleagues in the Milli Majlis. Our delegation, which I led, was in Gabala", the parliamentarian said.

The deputy said that today they visited more than 8 sites, and all of them were completely different. "Among these sites there were kindergartens, schools, Baku State University, the metro, art schools. Everywhere we can note a high level of organization. We talked with observers, there were no violations. Representatives from each presidential candidate are present at all polling stations, monitoring compliance with the election process", she emphasized.

"It was nice to see that today the weather in Baku is excellent, and today is a day off, and people went to vote with their families in a good, positive mood. The turnout, as always, is traditionally very high. I think that everyone is interested in the further development of the republic, and we can see it looking at people's faces", Alla Polyakova concluded.