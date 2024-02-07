Alexander Orlov: organization of presidential election in Azerbaijan is of very high quality

7 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The organization of presidential election in Azerbaijan is of very high quality, Russian observer and Moscow Regional Duma Deputy Alexander Orlov told Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

He clarified that he is acting as an observer at elections in Azerbaijan for the second time.

"Today we've visited about 8 polling stations. I would emphasize a good turnout. There were no violations, and there weren't even any signs of them. People come in a good mood", the Deputy noted.

The representative of Russia also highly appreciated the work of observers and election organizers.

"I think the observers and the representatives of the polling stations themselves are working very well, because they meet and explain in detail what the procedure is. Good standards, a good and high-quality election campaign have been demonstrated", Alexander Orlov emphasized .