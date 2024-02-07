Alexey Zhuravlev: turnout in presidential elections speaks of Azerbaijan's consolidation

7 Feb. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE

The highest turnout in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan indicates a high level of consolidation of society, which thus demonstrates its readiness to solve the most serious problems, international observer, representative of the Civil Dialogue mission, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, Alexey Zhuravlev, told a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

He shared his impressions of working at the polling station. According to him, it was very interesting just to watch the people who came to vote. "It should be noted that there were a lot of people at almost all polling stations, there were a lot of queues. There were no people only in the evening", the Russian parliamentarian said.

The observer also spoke about an interesting tradition to congratulate those young people who came to the polls for the first time. "Almost everyone [who had just turned 18 - ed.] was approached, for example, by the chairman of the commission, saying that this young man or this young girl came to vote for the first time, and everyone clapped, he [the young voter - ed.] was given a gift. It was, of course, heartwarming. All the young people were even embarrassed by the attention that people showed them at the polling station", Zhuravlev said.

He added that many people were present at the polling stations, including observers, with the latter numbering 10 or more people at each polling station. "This also indicates that people are not indifferent to the elections. The elections are very important for Azerbaijan today. This is actually a determination of the country's future, because society has already achieved such consolidation that very high tasks can be set before it, people are ready for them. They are ready, and this is very good. I liked it in all areas", the parliamentarian emphasized.

The deputy clarified that he talked not only with members of the election commission. He didn't just formally come, register and see if everything was according to the rules. "I was interested in communicating with people, which I did with pleasure. I was interested in communication will different people: from ordinary guys who saw me on TV, to diplomats and the mayor of Baku, by the way. Maybe it happens by chance, but all accidents are not accidental, but he and I ended up at the same polling station, where he was voting. He asked me: "How do you like Baku?"", the observer shared.

To the correspondent's question "And how do you like Baku?" Alexey Zhuravlev replied: