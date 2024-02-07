Mariana Vasileva: Azerbaijani citizens came to presidential election with joy and pride

7 Feb. 23:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan's citizens came to the polling stations to cast votes in today's early presidential elections, only with positive, elevated feelings. Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva spoke about this in a conversation with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent.

"I voted like everyone else today. This is the second time I've voted in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan. I took part in voting for the first time in 2018. I went to the polling station early in the morning. I was pleasantly impressed that the polling station already had a very long queue", she said first of all.

"I heard what people were talking about while waiting for their turn. It is very interesting to watch the mood of citizens. Everyone was in a festive mood. People came to vote with joy, just like me. I think that every citizen of Azerbaijan cast their vote with great pride today", Mariana Vasileva emphasized.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports called Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential elections expected. "The official results will be soon. For me personally, they are absolutely expected, because Azerbaijan has such a leader whom we all should look at and learn from", she concluded.