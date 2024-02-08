ASEAN observer: we impressed by organization of election in Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential election in Azerbaijan, which took place on February 7, was organized at a very high level and as transparent as possible. ASEAN observer Sanya Praseuth shared his impressions with Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

He emphasized that he like other observers was impressed by the election process.

“Yesterday, since the very morning, we observed the voting process in the presidential election. I must say, we were very impressed. We visited six polling stations, and everywhere the organization of the electoral process was at the highest level. The procedure established by law was observed everywhere, everyone performed their duties wonderfully. And the people of Azerbaijan participated very actively. This is proof that Azerbaijan is a democratic state. Democracy is characterized by the activity of citizens, their involvement in the election process, which we saw the day before," Sanya Praseuth explained.



“We also observed that the election was organized as transparently and properly as possible. Everyone who came to the polling stations was not only given a ballot after registration, but the entire procedure was explained to voters. Absolute transparency confirms the excellent preparation for the event on the part of the Central Election Commission. We want to congratulate the CEC. We have received evidence that the election was transparent and well organized," the ASEAN representative said.



The observer, on his own behalf and on behalf of his colleagues, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the past event. “I want to emphasize that citizens have the right to vote the way they want, and we must respect their right. ASEAN is committed to ensuring the right to vote so that people have the opportunity to choose any candidate by a majority vote - a candidate who represents their interests and will work for citizens, for the benefit of the country and the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people,” Sanya Praseuth concluded.

According to the CEC latest results, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.