Arab Parliamentary Assembly observer: Azerbaijan's election completely transparent

8 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential election held in Azerbaijan yesterday was completely transparent and democratic, observer from the Arab Parliamentary Assembly Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in full accordance with the standards of democracy, observer from the Arab Parliamentary Assembly Adel Abdulrahman Muhammad Al Asoomi told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“All procedures for democratic elections established by law were observed. Voters came to the polling stations and actively participated in the process. The necessary protection of ballot papers was organized during the voting process and during the counting of results,” he said.



The representative of the Arab Parliamentary Assembly drew attention to the fact that the presidential election was completely transparent and democratic. "There was no outside interference. People voted according to their personal choice, thus expressing their political will. They voted for who they wanted, and there was no pressure on them," Adel Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Asoomi said.

The elections' results

According to the Azerbaijani CEC latest results, incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of nearly 94% of the ballots.