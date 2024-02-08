Turkish observers: Azerbaijan's presidential election is democratic and fair

8 Feb. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7 were held in accordance with the norms of democracy, observers from Turkey, representatives of the Marmara Group Foundation, chairman of the Foundation Akkan Suver and professor Özgür Çengel told Vestnik Kavkaza.



EXCLUSIVE

Democratic norms were fully observed during the presidential election in Azerbaijan, observers from Turkey, representatives of the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

Chairman of the Foundation Akkan Suver emphasized that they are satisfied with how the norms of democracy were observed in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. “A large number of people voted in these elections. We saw them with our own eyes. This is reality as it is. Yesterday we visited 42 polling stations. And we believe that all norms were observed during the elections,” he said.

Another observer, rector of Istanbul Galata University, Professor Özgür Çengel, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to express his opinion on behalf of the Marmara Group Foundation. “Being here is a pleasure, as is being an official election observer,” he noted.

“We saw that voters couldn’t wait to vote. The employees worked joyfully at the polling stations. A lot of people came, everything was fine. The election was very democratic, very fair. Everything went very smoothly. We saw no quarrels, no fights - nothing like that, that's what we expected. Everything was great,” the Turkish observer concluded.

Results of Azerbaijan's presidential elections

At the moment, the election results are still being tabulated, but the vast majority of ballots have already been counted - almost 94%. Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.05% of the votes.