First Turkish astronaut expected to return to Earth tomorrow

8 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

After spending an extra four days in space, the first all-European private astronaut mission Axiom-3 (Ax-3), including fist Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, departed from the International Space Station (ISS) on February 7, beginning their two-day journey back to Earth.

The crew was originally scheduled to come home on February 3, but SpaceX announced that the crew of four would spend additional days in space due to poor weather conditions this week in the recovery zone off Florida.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule pushed itself away from the station yesterday at 2:20 p.m. GMT as it was over the South Pacific Ocean.

The capsule will return the astronaut crew and its cargo safely to Earth, targeting a splashdown off the coast of Daytona, Florida, at approximately 13:30 p.m. GMT Friday.