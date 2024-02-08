Observer from Mexico: Azerbaijani residents believe in country's future

8 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The high turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential election is explained by the desire of the country's residents to take part in determining its future, a belief in which is strong among them, the observer, member of the Mexican Parliament Alberto Villa Villegas told Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

The Azerbaijani presidential election that took place yesterday was notable for its high turnout, as well as the fact that there were no incidents, member of the Mexican parliament Alberto Villa Villegas told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

The MP explained that he had previously been an observer in other elections. “As for the elections in Azerbaijan, I want to note sertain similarity with the other ones, which pleased me - the high voter turnout. Since the very morning, people have been coming to express their will. It is a great honor and pleasure for me to watch their participation,” the Mexican observer said.



Alberto Villa Villegas added that during elections he regularly saw certain incidents in other countries, but such difficulties did not arise in Azerbaijan; there were no problems either at the polling stations or for the voters.

“As an observer, I can note that people came to vote not because they were forced, but of their own free will. They wanted to exercise their right to vote. They believe in the future of the country and take part in determining it. That’s what I noticed, judging by the emotions of the people, judging by their participation. I saw that they really believe in the elections,” the MP said, clarifying that this election was democratic.

Results

After processing the majority of ballots (a few hours ago this number almost reached 94%), the incumbent head of state wins a landslide victory. 92.05% of those who came to the polling stations voted for Ilham Aliyev.