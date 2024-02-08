Observer from Angola: election in Azerbaijan was peaceful and transparent

8 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential election in Azerbaijan took place smoothly, with a high turnout and without any incidents, representative of the National Assembly of Angola Pedro de Morais Neto told Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE

The high level at which the presidential election was held in Azerbaijan indicates that the country has all the conditions for further development, observer and representative of the National Assembly of Angola Pedro de Morais Neto told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

“The elections were peaceful and transparent, thanks to the situation in the country, the political, social and economic structure. Compared to other countries where problems occur, everything is different here. In my opinion, the elections here went very well,” the representative of Angola said, adding that they were fully consistent with the democratic process.



Commenting on the high turnout, the observer noted that voters consistently came to the polling stations to vote. “This means that they wanted to fulfill their duty as citizens. People are very interested in changes, they are confident in the government, they feel responsible for their country,” he noted.



“The country is changing and progressing in a variety of areas, including political, because now there is peace in it. The problem of war has been solved. In economic terms, the situation for the people is improving very noticeably. I think that the country has all the conditions for further progress,” Pedro de Morais Neto concluded.

The election's results

After processing almost 94% of the ballots, it is obvious that the incumbent president wins the election: 92.05% of those who came to the polling stations yesterday voted for Ilham Aliyev.